Kymco launches its DT X360 maxi-style scooter in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 10:33 pm

Kymco DT X360 goes official in China

Taiwanese automaker Kymco has launched its DT X360 maxi-style scooter in China. It will not be available in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look and comes with a windscreen and split-style instrument cluster. Under the hood, it is powered by a 320.6cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 27.8hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has alloy wheels and a 12.5-liter fuel tank

DT X360 has a headlamp-mounted front apron, a small beak, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a storage compartment beneath it, pillion grab rails, and a raised transparent windscreen. The scooter packs a split-style digital instrument console, LED DRLs, and rides on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear alloy wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 12.5 liters and weighs 194kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 28hp, 321cc engine

Under the hood, the Kymco DT X360 maxi-style scooter draws power from a 320.6cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 27.8hp and a peak torque of 30Nm.

Safety

It gets traction control and telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kymco DT X360 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable traction control and ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin springs on the rear end.

Information

Kymco DT X360: Pricing and availability

The Kymco DT X360 maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of €6,000 (roughly Rs. 5.2 lakh). The vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand has no presence on our shores.