Sep 08, 2021

The first batch of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, which was launched in India this April, has been sold out. Now, the brand, managed in the country by Hero MotoCorp, has started accepting bookings for the second batch of the motorcycle. It is available in Standard and Special variants, and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 16.90 lakh. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 sports a tall windshield, split-style seats, a side-slung exhaust, and spoked/alloy wheels. It packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Type-C port, a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch color touchscreen instrument console, and a 21-liter fuel tank. The Special variant is differentiated by an adaptive headlight, steering damper, heated handgrips, aluminium skid plate, and an Adaptive Ride Height system.

Information

It runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is powered by a BS6-complaint 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that makes 150hp of power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Five riding modes are available

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets disc brakes, a drag-torque slip control system, traction control, cornering ABS, and hill hold control. It also offers five riding modes: Road, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Plus, and Rain. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted, piggyback rear mono-shock. Meanwhile, the Special variant gets a semi-active suspension setup with vehicle load control.

Information

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 16.9 lakh for the standard model and goes up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the Special variant (both prices, ex-showroom).