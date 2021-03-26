-
Harley-Davidson launches Pan America 1250 bike in Thailand: Details hereLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 05:34 pm
At the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand, Harley-Davidson has launched its Pan America 1250 adventure bike. It is offered in a Special variant as well.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an off-road-friendly design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max V-Twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike has a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster
Pan America 1250 is built on a low-alloy steel trellis frame and features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, heated handgrips, and an aluminium skid plate.
The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Michelin Scorcher tires.
Information
It runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max V-Twin liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 150hp of power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.
Safety
The vehicle offers five riding modes
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is equipped with disc brakes, Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), vehicle load control, tire pressure monitoring system, and hill hold control. It also offers five riding modes, including Sport, Rain, Road, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus.
Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 47mm front forks and a piggyback rear mono-shock while the Special variant gets a semi-active unit.
Information
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing and availability
In Thailand, the price of the Harley-Davidson Pan America begins at THB 899,000 (roughly Rs. 20.95 lakh) and goes up to THB 972,000 (approximately Rs. 22.65 lakh). The bike should be launched in India later this year.