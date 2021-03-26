-
Drako's $1.2 million-worth electric supercar flexes muscles on snowLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 05:29 pm
-
US-based start-up Drako Motors had unveiled its GTE electric supercar in 2019. Only 25 units are being manufactured and deliveries will take place next year.
In the latest development, the company is testing the GTE at the winter performance track in steamboat springs, Colorado to showcase the prowess of its quad motors, DriveOS system, ease of control, and suspension setup.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car has a large air vent
-
The Drako GTE has an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, a low splitter, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke blacked-out wheels.
A prominent diffuser, 'DRAKO' lettering, and sleek taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
-
Information
The vehicle has a 4-seater cabin which can be customized
-
The Drako GTE has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with hand-stitched leather and Alcantara upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and multiple airbags. For further customization, buyers can select from a wide range of materials, colors, and finishes.
-
Performance
It has a peak speed of 332km/h
-
Drako GTE has four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors (225kW each) and a 90kWh battery pack that supports 150kW fast-charging.
The powertrain, controlled by the company's own DriveOS software, generates 1,200hp of maximum power and 8,880Nm of peak torque.
The car has a top-speed of 332km/h and promises a range of around 322km on a single charge.
-
Information
Drako GTE: Pricing and availability
-
In the US, the Drako GTE electric supercar carries a price-tag of $1.2 million (approximately Rs. 8.7 crore). Only 25 units will be available and deliveries shall start from next year.