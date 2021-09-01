2022 BMW 7 Series spied testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 12:41 am

2022 BMW 7 Series previewed in spy shots

German automaker BMW is expected to unveil its next-generation 7 Series sedan later this year. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that the vehicle will have a huge grille with sensors for autonomous driving, split headlamps, and multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a lengthy hood and wrap-around taillights

The 2022 BMW 7 Series will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a massive grille with sensors, squared-off headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, redesigned wrap-around taillights, and a bumper will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will run on combustion engines or an electric powertrain

Engine details of the upcoming 7 Series are unknown. However, the current-generation India-specific model gets a 3.0-liter diesel mill that makes 261.5hp/620Nm, a 3.0-liter petrol motor that generates 281.6hp/450Nm, and a 6.6-liter petrol unit generating 601hp/850Nm. The 2022 model will also receive an electric version.

Interiors

A 12.3-inch infotainment console and multiple airbags should be offered

The 2022 BMW 7 Series is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD should be offered.

Information

2022 BMW 7 Series: Pricing and availability

BMW will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2022 7 Series in India at the time of its launch. However, it will carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 1.37 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).