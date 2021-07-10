Prior to unveiling, BMW 7 Series previewed in spy shots

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 10:29 pm

2022 BMW 7 Series found testing; design details revealed

German automaker BMW is expected to unveil its seventh-generation 7 Series sedan in 2022. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing at Nurburgring, revealing key design details. The pictures (courtesy carwale) suggest that it will have a sloping bonnet, boxy headlamps, and vertical louvers on the lower bumper. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle will have boxy LED headlamps and quad exhausts

The 2022 BMW 7 Series will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a large kidney grille, boxy LED headlights, and a uniquely shaped bumper. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and quad exhaust tips will be available at the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

V8 and V12 engine choices should be available

The 2022 BMW 7 Series might be offered with a choice of V8 and V12 engines. Though the powertrain details are still unclear, the range-topping variant should generate around 650hp of maximum power.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer ventilated seats and multiple airbags

The 2022 BMW 7 Series should have a spacious cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It might pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, traction control, and a rear-view camera must be available.

Information

2022 BMW 7 Series: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2022 BMW 7 Series in India will be announced at the time of unveiling. However, it should carry a significant premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 1.37 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).