2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe previewed in official images

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 01:16 pm

Jeep has previewed the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe model during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 event. The company will unveil the Grand Cherokee line-up at the 2021 New York International Auto Show as part of its 'Zero Emission, 100% Freedom' vision. The 2-row Grand Cherokee 4xe looks similar to its longer sibling, the Cherokee L, and will be available as a plug-in hybrid model.

Exteriors

It has a 7-box grille with chrome accents

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe features an eye-catching look with a dual-tone paintwork, a muscular bonnet, a 7-box grille with chrome accents, a large air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillights are present on the rear.

Information

It will be backed by a plug-in hybrid powertrain

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is likely to borrow its powertrain from the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Hence, it may offer a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, twin electric motors, and a 17kWh battery pack. The total power out should be rated at around 375hp/637Nm.

Interiors

The SUV should offer a premium and tech-forward cabin

Details regarding the interiors of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are unknown as of now. However, it is expected to offer an upscale cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a parking camera. It should also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS, and EBD are expected.

Information

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: Pricing and availability

Jeep will introduce the Cherokee 4xe when it announces the expanded Grand Cherokee line-up at the 2021 New York International Auto Show, that starts from August 20. Going by its specifications, the Cherokee 4xe may be priced at around Rs. 75 lakh in India.