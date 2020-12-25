Jeep is likely to reveal its Grand Cherokee SUV next year as a 2022 model. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the 3-row version of the upcoming car has been found testing, revealing its key design aspects. As per the pictures, it will come with a 7-slat grille, sleek and sharp-looking headlamps, and refreshed bumpers, among other details. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jeep Grand Cherokee: At a glance

Jeep Grand Cherokee will be based on the new Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform's stretched version and shall draw styling cues from Grand Wagoneer, featuring a 7-slat grille with mesh-pattern, sleek headlights, and a muscular bonnet. The car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Sleek split taillamps and a new bumper housing dual exhaust pipes will be there on the rear.

Information Power and performance

Jeep Grand Cherokee should get two engine choices: a 3.6-liter V6 engine and a 3.0-liter inline-six mill with a mild-hybrid system. The latter could also be equipped with an adjustable air suspension and a four-wheel-drive system. The power figures of both the motors are unknown.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Jeep Grand Cherokee will have a spacious 5/7-seater cabin made of premium materials, featuring rotary shift knobs, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. The SUV will pack a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should also be there to ensure the passengers' safety.

