Written byDwaipayan Roy
Jeep is likely to reveal its Grand Cherokee SUV next year as a 2022 model.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the 3-row version of the upcoming car has been found testing, revealing its key design aspects.
As per the pictures, it will come with a 7-slat grille, sleek and sharp-looking headlamps, and refreshed bumpers, among other details.
Here's our roundup.
Jeep Grand Cherokee will be based on the new Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform's stretched version and shall draw styling cues from Grand Wagoneer, featuring a 7-slat grille with mesh-pattern, sleek headlights, and a muscular bonnet.
The car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Sleek split taillamps and a new bumper housing dual exhaust pipes will be there on the rear.
Jeep Grand Cherokee should get two engine choices: a 3.6-liter V6 engine and a 3.0-liter inline-six mill with a mild-hybrid system. The latter could also be equipped with an adjustable air suspension and a four-wheel-drive system. The power figures of both the motors are unknown.
Jeep Grand Cherokee will have a spacious 5/7-seater cabin made of premium materials, featuring rotary shift knobs, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV will pack a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should also be there to ensure the passengers' safety.
The pricing and availability details of the new-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV will be revealed at the time of launch in 2021. Once unveiled, it will take on rivals such as Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer.
