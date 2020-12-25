Mahindra & Mahindra launched its second-generation Thar SUV in India in October. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied testing in two new shades - white and silver, which are expected to be introduced in January 2021. However, changes to the design, features, and powertrains are unlikely. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar features a blacked-out vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, and rounded headlights. It is flanked by squared windows, blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel is present on the rear end. It has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm, and comes in Red, Black, Rocky Beige, Grey, Aquamarine, and Copper colors.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that makes 148hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill that generates 128hp/300Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a spacious 4-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth and other connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, there are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a vehicle stability control system.

Information What about the pricing?