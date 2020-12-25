To celebrate the spirit of Christmas, British automaker Bentley's Mulliner division has designed a special one-off edition of its Flying Spur sedan, named Reindeer Eight. The premium vehicle sports a special red Cricket Bauble paintwork inside out and gets an opulent cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it runs on a 549hp 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight: At a glance

Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight features a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, rounded headlights, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with a gold 3-D printed reindeer on it, and red Cricket Bauble paintwork. The car is flanked by a "Reindeer Eight" badge, carbon side sills, diamond patterns, and 22-inch golden wheels. A carbon fiber diffuser and a boot lid spoiler are there on the rear.

Information Power and performance

The Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 that generates 549hp of maximum power and 770Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and allows the sedan to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight has a 4-seater cabin, featuring monotone Cricket Bauble upholstery with hand cross-stitching, and gold embroidery, as well as a blacked-out dashboard that displays the North Pole winter night scene. Twin-flute design seats with adjustable bolsters, top tilt, heating, multi-mode massage, and ventilation, are there. A 12.3-inch touchscreen panel that displays multiple menus and airbags for safety are also present.

Information What about the pricing?