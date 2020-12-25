Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 05:03 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
To celebrate the spirit of Christmas, British automaker Bentley's Mulliner division has designed a special one-off edition of its Flying Spur sedan, named Reindeer Eight.
The premium vehicle sports a special red Cricket Bauble paintwork inside out and gets an opulent cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it runs on a 549hp 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine.
Here's our roundup.
Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight features a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, rounded headlights, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with a gold 3-D printed reindeer on it, and red Cricket Bauble paintwork.
The car is flanked by a "Reindeer Eight" badge, carbon side sills, diamond patterns, and 22-inch golden wheels. A carbon fiber diffuser and a boot lid spoiler are there on the rear.
The Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 that generates 549hp of maximum power and 770Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and allows the sedan to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds.
Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight has a 4-seater cabin, featuring monotone Cricket Bauble upholstery with hand cross-stitching, and gold embroidery, as well as a blacked-out dashboard that displays the North Pole winter night scene.
Twin-flute design seats with adjustable bolsters, top tilt, heating, multi-mode massage, and ventilation, are there.
A 12.3-inch touchscreen panel that displays multiple menus and airbags for safety are also present.
Bentley has not revealed the pricing details of its Flying Spur Reindeer Eight sedan. However, in India, the standard model falls in the Rs. 3.21-3.41 crore price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
