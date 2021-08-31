Citroen CC21 subcompact SUV to break cover on September 16

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 11:39 am

Unveil date of the Citroen CC21 revealed

French automaker Citroen's CC21 subcompact SUV will make its global debut on September 16. It has been spied testing in India several times. The upcoming vehicle will be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) and shall have a design inspired by the C3 Aircross. It is likely to be available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car will have split headlight setup and wrap-around taillamps

The Citroen CC21 will flaunt a muscular hood with sculpted lines, a sleek grille, a split headlight setup with a swept-back design, and a bumper with a horizontal air vent. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper should grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information

Two engine options might be offered

In India, the Citroen CC21 is likely to draw power from a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel mill. Information related to the power figures and gearbox is currently unavailable.

Interiors

It will get a free-standing infotainment panel and multiple airbags

The Citroen CC21 will offer a spacious cabin, featuring square-shaped AC vents and a multifunctional 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available for ensuring the passengers' safety. The car will also pack a free-standing touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Citroen CC21: Availability and pricing

The Citroen CC21 will be a part of the brand's C-Cubed program under which four new models will be launched in India by 2023. The car should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).