Citroen CC21 mini SUV found testing; interior details revealedLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 08:28 pm
Citroen is expected to launch its CC21 mini SUV in India in the coming days.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on roads, revealing details about its interiors.
As per the video, the car will come with squared AC vents, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment console.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car should have a split headlight setup
The Citroen CC21 should have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a minimalist grille, a split headlamp setup similar to the C5 Aircross, and a bumper with a horizontal air inlet in its center.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights will be present at the rear.
Information
It should run on a 1.2-liter engine
In India, the Citroen CC21 is likely to be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed.
Interiors
The vehicle will have steering wheel with mounted controls
The Citroen CC21 will have a spacious cabin, featuring a central console with square-shaped AC vents and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls.
It will house a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.
Information
Citroen CC21: Pricing details
The Citroen CC21 mini SUV should come with a price tag below Rs. 5 lakh in India. At this price point, the car will take on rivals such as the Tata HBX and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.