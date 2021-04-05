-
2022 Toyota GR 86, with 232hp 2.4-liter petrol engine, unveiledLast updated on Apr 05, 2021, 01:14 pm
-
Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its GR 86 sports car. It will go on sale in the company's home country this autumn.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a 2.4-liter petrol engine and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car sports a large black grille and sloping roofline
-
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 has a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, a blacked-out grille, a tapering roofline, two doors, and 18-inch multi-spoke wheels.
A shark fin antenna, wrap-around taillights, and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear.
Dimensions-wise, the car has a length of 4,265mm and a wheelbase of 2,575mm. It tips the scales at 1,270kg.
-
Information
It runs on a 232hp, 2.4-liter engine
-
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 draws power from a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The mill generates 232hp of power at 7,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 3,700rpm. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds.
-
Interiors
The vehicle houses an 8.0-inch infotainment panel
-
The cabin of the 2022 Toyota GR 86 is identical to the Subaru BRZ, except for different upholstery and 'GR' badging on the 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses a 7.0-inch digital driver's display and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Multiple airbags and Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology ensure the passengers' safety.
-
Information
2022 Toyota GR 86: Pricing and availability
-
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 will be up for grabs in Japan this autumn and should make its way to the US by end of this year. As for the pocket-pinch, it should start at $31,000 (approximately Rs. 22.7 lakh).