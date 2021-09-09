Suzuki Vitara SUV spotted in India; design details revealed

Design details of Suzuki Vitara revealed in spy images

Japanese automaker Suzuki might launch its mid-sized Vitara SUV in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a grille with vertical slats, alloy wheels, and LED headlights. Here are more details.

The car will have silver-finished wheels and wrap-around taillights

In India, the Suzuki Vitara will have a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with vertical chrome slats, and narrow LED headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and silver-finished 5-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a silvered skid plate will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 127hp, 1.4-liter hybrid engine

In the international markets, the Suzuki Vitara currently runs on a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. It makes 127.2hp/235Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. It is unclear if the India-specific model will get the same engine.

It might offer seven airbags and five seats

The Suzuki Vitara should have a 5-seater blacked-out cabin, featuring auto climate control, suede front and rear seats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It might house a 4.2-inch MID and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by seven airbags, ABS, EBD, and a parking camera.

Suzuki Vitara: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Suzuki Vitara in India will be revealed at the time of launch. For reference, in Australia, the car carries a starting price-tag of AUD 27,990 (around Rs. 15.2 lakh).