To commemorate its victory in the 2021 MotoGP championship, Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed a Legend Edition of its GSX-R1000R motorbike. However, it will not be launched in India. The bike is offered in seven MotoGP-inspired liveries and comes with a pillion seat cowl and an Akrapovic exhaust system. The rest of the specifications, however, is identical to the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Information These six riders won MotoGP championships for Suzuki

Riders who have won MotoGP championships driving Suzuki bikes include Barry Sheene (1976 and 1977), Marco Lucchinelli (1981), Franco Uncini (1982), Kevin Schwantz (1993), Kenny Roberts Jr. (2000), and Joan Mir (2020).

Design Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition: At a glance

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition sits on a twin-spar aluminium perimeter frame and sports a muscular design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, air vents on the sides, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 203kg and has a 16-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition is powered by a 999cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 199.23hp at 13,200rpm and a peak torque of 117.6Nm at 10,800rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by 43 mm Showa Balance Free Front (BFF) forks on the front side and the Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite (BFRC LITE) Shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability