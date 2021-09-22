2022 Ford Expedition, with refreshed look and new features, revealed

Ford reveals 2022 version of the Expedition SUV

US automaker Ford has revealed the 2022 Expedition SUV. It will be up for grabs next year. As part of the refresh, the car has received a Timberline variant that focuses on off-road performance, a Stealth Edition performance package, as well as a slew of technology and safety features. It is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. Here are more details.

The car has 22-inch wheels and roof rails

Ford Expedition Timberline has a unique front grille, orange accents, and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler AT tires shod in 18-inch wheels. The Stealth Edition performance package adds glossy black accents on the grille, roof rails, and mirror caps. It also provides a dark finish on the fog lamp bezels, headlamp housings, and 22-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

It is fueled by a 440hp, 3.5-liter engine

The 2022 Ford Expedition runs on a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine which generates a maximum power of 440hp and a peak torque of 692Nm. The mill is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a 2-speed transfer case.

The vehicle gets a sunroof and a 22-speaker audio system

The 2022 Ford Expedition has a spacious cabin, featuring a sunroof, an optional 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.0-inch SYNC 4/15.5-inch SYNC 4A touchscreen infotainment system. For safety, road edge detection, speed sign recognition, and lane centering are offered. It also gets Ford's BlueCruise hands-free highway driving facility.

2022 Ford Expedition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Ford Expedition is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $50,595 (around Rs. 37.3 lakh). It will be up for sale there in the first quarter of 2022.