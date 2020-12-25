Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 08:05 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
American automaker Ford has removed certain features from its Endeavour full-size SUV in India.
The car now loses out on active noise cancellation, front door chrome scuff plate, and aux heater functionality (for Titanium+ and Sport variants). Also, there is now an 8-speaker audio system instead of the 10-speaker unit.
However, it is still powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Ford Endeavour sports a muscular look, featuring a chrome-finished horizontal slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, adjustable headlights, and wrap-around taillamps.
The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,850mm and a length of 4,903mm.
The Ford Endeavour is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that generates 167.67hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It also comes with two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive systems.
The Ford Endeavour has a spacious 7-seater cabin with leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and FordPass connected car technology.
For passengers' safety, there are seven airbags, electronic stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, and ABS with EBD.
In India, the Ford Endeavour starts at Rs. 29.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 35.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on rivals like MG Gloster, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas G4.
