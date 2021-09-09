2021 Benelli Tornado 252R sports bike goes official in China

Italian automaker Benelli has launched its 2021 Tornado 252R sports bike in China. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a stylish look and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as designer wheels. Under the hood, it draws power from a 249cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 25.6hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 14-liter fuel tank and weighs 177kg

The Benelli Tornado 252R has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and triple-tone paintwork with eye-catching graphics. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, an oval-shaped projector headlamp, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 14-liter and tips the scales at 177kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 26hp, 249cc engine

The Benelli Tornado 252R motorbike is powered by a 249cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 25.6hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 24Nm. The mill is linked to a manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Benelli Tornado 252R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Benelli Tornado 252R: Pricing

In China, the Benelli Tornado 252R is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 2.93 lakh. At that price-point, it goes against rivals such as Honda CBR250RR, Kawasaki Ninja 250, and Yamaha R25.