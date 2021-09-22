Prior to launch, Volkswagen Taigun GT spotted at dealership

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 12:00 am

Volkswagen Taigun GT arrives at dealership

Volkswagen is all set to introduce the Taigun SUV in India on September 23. In the latest development, the GT variant of the four-wheeler has been spotted at a dealership yard. The car was unveiled in March this year and offers a sporty look, a new-age cabin with a host of features, and two turbocharged petrol engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a chrome grille and 17-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,650mm

The Volkswagen Taigun features an eye-catching look with a chrome grille, a blacked-out air dam with a chunky chrome bar, a silvered skid plate, and a sculpted bonnet. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, electrically folding ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillights connected with an LED strip are available on the rear.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Volkswagen Taigun draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 113.4hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 10.1-inch infotainment screen on offer

The Volkswagen Taigun has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, power windows, 2-zone automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. It also packs a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

The India pricing details of the Volkswagen Taigun will be announced at the time of its launch on September 23. However, the SUV is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).