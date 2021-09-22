Prior to launch, Volkswagen Taigun GT spotted at dealership
Volkswagen is all set to introduce the Taigun SUV in India on September 23. In the latest development, the GT variant of the four-wheeler has been spotted at a dealership yard. The car was unveiled in March this year and offers a sporty look, a new-age cabin with a host of features, and two turbocharged petrol engine choices. Here's our roundup.
It sports a chrome grille and 17-inch alloy wheels
The Volkswagen Taigun features an eye-catching look with a chrome grille, a blacked-out air dam with a chunky chrome bar, a silvered skid plate, and a sculpted bonnet. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, electrically folding ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillights connected with an LED strip are available on the rear.
Two engine choices are available
The Volkswagen Taigun draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 113.4hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
There is a 10.1-inch infotainment screen on offer
The Volkswagen Taigun has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, power windows, 2-zone automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. It also packs a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing
The India pricing details of the Volkswagen Taigun will be announced at the time of its launch on September 23. However, the SUV is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).