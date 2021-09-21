Honda BR-V, with sporty looks, breaks cover in Indonesia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 06:36 pm

Honda reveals its BR-V model in Indonesia

Honda has unveiled the production version of the N7X concept in Indonesia, called BR-V. It will be launched there in the coming weeks. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with a plethora of safety features. It draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine sourced from the City sedan. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a multi-slat grille and roof rails

The Honda BR-V has a clamshell bonnet, a multi-slat chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED positioning lights, and a prominent front bumper. It is flanked by roof rails, sharp character lines, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with glossy black cladding, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and slim LED taillights are available on the rear end.

Information

It is fueled by a 121hp, 1.5-liter engine

The new Honda BR-V is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 121hp and a peak torque of 145Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The SUV gets seven seats and a 4.2-inch instrument cluster

Honda BR-V has a 7-seater cabin, featuring leather seats, an expansive dashboard, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For safety, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation braking system are available.

Information

What about its availability?

The 2022 Honda BR-V will be launched in Indonesia in the coming weeks and its deliveries will commence there from January 2022. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.