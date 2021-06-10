Honda Civic Hatchback teased; to be unveiled on June 23

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 06:32 pm

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback previewed in teaser image

Prior to its unveiling on June 23, Honda has released a teaser image of its all-new Civic Hatchback model. It should be offered in three trims: LX, Sport, and EX. The car will share its design elements with the 2022 Civic sedan and is expected to have a feature-loaded cabin. It is likely to run on a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car will have a minimalist grille

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a minimalist grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a raked windscreen will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be fueled by a 180hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is likely to draw power from a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that makes 180hp of maximum power. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

It might offer a Bose sound system and multiple airbags

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a Bose audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, automated emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control will ensure the passengers' safety.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will be revealed at the launch event on June 23. For reference, the 2022 Civic sedan starts at $21,700 (Rs. 15.85 lakh) for the LX model.