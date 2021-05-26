New-generation Ford Endeavour spotted testing; design details revealed

New-generation Ford Endeavour previewed in spy images

US automaker Ford is expected to launch its new-generation Endeavour SUV in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing in Australia where it is sold as the Everest. The spy shots suggest that the vehicle will have a flat bonnet, aggressive bumpers, side steppers, a roof-mounted spoiler and large wheels. Here's our roundup.

The car will have a Ford Ranger-inspired front fascia

The new Ford Endeavour will have a front fascia inspired by the upcoming Ranger truck. It will have a flat bonnet, a wide grille, sleek headlights, and a large air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and large designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end.

It will be fueled by diesel or turbo-diesel engines

In Australia, the new Endeavour should be available with a 3.0-liter, V6 diesel engine and a 210hp, 2.0-liter, twin-turbo diesel mill. Meanwhile, in India, the car should be offered with a 2.0-liter, twin-turbo, diesel motor and a 168hp, 2.0-liter diesel unit.

The vehicle might offer a minimalist dashboard and ADAS

Ford Endeavour is expected to have a spacious 7-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, a minimalist dashboard, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It might house a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, multiple airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) might be available.

New-generation Ford Endeavour: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new Ford Endeavour will be revealed at the time of launch. In India, it will carry some premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 29.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on MG Gloster and Volkswagen Tiguan.