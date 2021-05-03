MG Gloster SUV becomes costlier by up to Rs. 80,000

MG Motor has increased the prices of its flagship Gloster SUV in India. Following the latest price-revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 80,000 but the base price remains unchanged.

As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine offered in two states of tune.

The car has a large octagonal grille

MG Gloster has an octagonal chromed grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, and a silvered skid plate.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Split LED taillights, 'GLOSTER' badging on the boot lid, and faux quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

The car is 4,985mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine

MG Gloster draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune: 163hp/375Nm and 218hp/480Nm. The mill is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system (on the Sharp and Savvy trims).

The vehicle has a premium cabin with many safety options

The MG Gloster SUV has a 6/7-seater cabin with brown leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, a 12-speaker sound system, 3-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology.

For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, forward-collision warning, a 360-degree-view parking camera, cruise control, and blindspot monitoring are available.

MG Gloster: Pricing

MG Gloster's Super (7-seater) model costs Rs. 29.98 lakh while the Smart (6-seater) trim is now priced at Rs. 31.98 lakh. The Sharp (6/7-seater) variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 35.38 lakh and the Savvy (6-seater) variant retails at Rs. 36.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).