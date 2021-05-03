2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition, with updated styling, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 12:52 pm

Nissan-owned Infiniti has introduced the Signature Edition of its Q50 luxury sedan in the US. It will go on sale this spring.

As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with many features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a darkened chrome grille

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a darkened chrome grille, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and a wide air dam.

It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch aluminium-alloy wheels.

The car is available in four new shades: Dynamic Sunstone Red, Grand Blue, Majestic White, and Midnight Black.

Information

It runs on a 300hp, 3.0-liter V6 engine

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and rear- or all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 300hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

The vehicle has a tech-loaded cabin

The Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition has a luxurious cabin with Black Open Pore wood trim, Saddle Brown-colored seats, a 16-speaker Bose sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

It houses an InTouch dual touchscreen setup comprising an 8.0-inch screen on the top and a 7.0-inch unit below it. All standard safety options, including multiple airbags, are also available.

Information

2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition carries a starting price-tag of $48,200 (approximately Rs. 35.7 lakh) for the rear-wheel-drive variant and will go on sale in the spring.