2022 INFINITI Q50, with a bevy of equipment, breaks cover

Nissan-owned luxury brand INFINITI has revealed the 2022 version of its Q50 sedan. It is available in three trims: LUXE, SENSORY, and RED SPORT 400. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with lots of equipment. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 400hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 19-inch wheels and dual exhaust tips

The 2022 INFINITI Q50 has a sloping roofline, a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and sleek multi-mode headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-folding indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18- or 19-inch multi-spoke aluminium-alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillights, and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 400hp, 3.0-liter engine

The 2022 INFINITI Q50 is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine linked to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive system. The mill makes 300hp of power in standard configuration and 400hp in the RED SPORT 400 trim.

Interiors

The sedan gets a sunroof and five seats

The 2022 INFINITI Q50 has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring leather upholstery, a driver's seat with a memory function, a 16-speaker Bose sound system, auto climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an INFINITI InTouch dual-screen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and intelligent cruise control are available.

Information

2022 INFINITI Q50: Pricing

In the US, the 2022 INFINITI Q50 starts at $42,100 (around Rs. 31 lakh) for the LUXE model, the SENSORY variant is priced at $47,800 (roughly Rs. 35.2 lakh), and the RED SPORT 400 trim costs $55,950 (approximately Rs. 41.3 lakh).