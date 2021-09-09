Discounts worth Rs. 1 lakh announced on Nissan KICKS

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 05:03 pm

Nissan announces massive discounts on KICKS SUV

In a bid to increase sales during the festive season, Nissan India has introduced attractive discounts on the KICKS SUV. The benefits are worth up to Rs. 1 lakh and are valid till the end of this month or until stocks last. The offers can be availed in the form of a cash discount, exchange bonus, as well as online booking and corporate benefits.

Details

Take a look at the offers on KICKS SUV

Nissan KICKS can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 70,000, an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. A special 7.99% rate of interest is also available. Moreover, the company is providing a 2 gram gold coin to buyers in Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan.

Exteriors

The car sports 17-inch alloy wheels

The Nissan KICKS features a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a black air dam, a silvered skid plate, LED headlights, and fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black body cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear.

Information

Two engine choices are offered

The Nissan KICKS comes with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is an 8.0-inch infotainment screen

The Nissan KICKS has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. It also houses quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car provides dual airbags, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, hill assist, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Nissan KICKS: Pricing

In India, the Nissan KICKS starts at Rs. 9.49 lakh for the base-end XL model and goes up to Rs. 14.64 lakh for the XV Premium (CVT) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).