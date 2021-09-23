2022 Acura RDX compact SUV, with sporty looks, breaks cover

Honda-owned Acura reveals its 2022 RDX SUV

Honda-owned luxury brand Acura has revealed its 2022 RDX compact SUV. It will go on sale in the US this November. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with lots of tech-laden features as well as safety options. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that makes 272hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in three color options

The 2022 Acura RDX borrows styling cues from MDX, featuring a textured pentagonal grille, a wide air dam, and dagger-shaped headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19- or 20-inch multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights and rectangular/circular exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car is available in Liquid Carbon Metallic, Phantom Violet Pearl, and Long Beach Blue Pearl shades.

Information

It runs on a 272hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Acura RDX draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 272hp. The mill is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle gets heated front seats and a sunroof

The 2022 Acura RDX has a luxurious cabin, featuring a sunroof, Milano leather upholstery, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist facility, traffic-sign recognition, and multiple airbags are available.

Information

2022 Acura RDX: Pricing and availability

Acura RDX also gets a PMC edition with Long Beach Blue Pearl paint and black interiors. It is limited to 200 units. Pricing details of the car are yet to be announced but the entry-level model should start below $40,000 (around Rs. 29.5 lakh).