Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 12:05 am

Audi reveals pricing details of 2022 Q4 e-tron SUV

Audi has revealed the pricing details of the 2022 Q4 e-tron electric SUV in the US. It is available in three versions: 40, 50, and Sportback 50, and its price begins at $43,900 (around Rs. 32.4 lakh). As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts a sporty look and an upmarket tech-loaded cabin. It promises a range of 388km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has Matrix LED headlights and multi-spoke wheels

The Audi Q4 e-tron has a muscular bonnet, a large panel instead of a grille, a wide air dam, and narrow Matrix LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width taillight are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 295hp electric powertrain

Audi Q4 e-tron in 40 guise gets a single electric motor that makes 201hp/310Nm. The 50 and Sportback versions pack two electric motors that together churn out 295hp/459.6Nm. The car delivers an EPA-estimated range of 388km per charge.

Interiors

The SUV gets an AR head-up display and multiple airbags

The Audi Q4 e-tron has a spacious cabin, featuring wood trim, dual-pane acoustic glass for the windows, split-folding rear seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. It offers an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console. For safety, multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist are available.

Information

Audi Q4 e-tron: Pricing

In the US, the Audi Q4 e-tron starts at $43,900 (around Rs. 32.4 lakh), the 50 e-tron model is priced at $49,900 (roughly Rs. 36.8 lakh) and the top-spec Sportback 50 e-tron variant costs $52,700 (approximately Rs. 39 lakh).