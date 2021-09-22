Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition motorbike, with cosmetic changes, revealed

Triumph reveals its Tiger 900 Bond Edition motorcycle

To celebrate the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, Triumph has revealed the Bond Edition of its Tiger 900 bike. It is based on the Rally Pro variant and is limited to 250 units worldwide. The two-wheeler flaunts cosmetic changes like Matte Sapphire Black paintwork, heated seat, and comes with a certificate of authenticity. However, the mechanicals remain unchanged. Here's more.

The bike has spoked wheels and full-LED lighting

The Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition has a heated seat with 'Bond Edition' branding, individual numbering on the handlebar clamp, a windscreen, and Matte Sapphire Black paintwork with '007' graphics. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with '007' start-up screen animation. It rides on wire-spoked wheels shod in Michelin Anakee Wild off-road-biased tires.

It runs on a 94hp, 888cc engine

The Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition draws power from an 888cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 93.9hp at 8,750rpm and a peak torque of 87Nm at 7,250rpm.

It gets 45mm inverted front forks

For ensuring the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's 45mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with manual preload on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In the UK, the Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition carries a price-tag of £16,500 (around Rs. 16.6 lakh). The two-wheeler is limited to just 250 units across the world and some might make their way to India.