Royal Enfield begins delivering Classic 350 cruiser bike in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 02:50 pm

Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has started delivering the first batch of its Classic 350 motorbike in India. To recall, the vehicle was launched earlier this week with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.84 lakh. It is available in Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark, and Chrome variants and runs on a 349cc engine which comes linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

It has a 14-liter fuel tank

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has a wheelbase of 1,390mm

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the 'J platform' and features a retro-inspired look with a sloping fuel tank, a split-style seat, and a round headlight. It also has a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument panel with Tripper Navigation, a USB charger, and rides on alloy wheels. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 195kg and a fuel capacity of 14-liter.

Information

There is a 20hp engine on offer

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is fueled by a 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke motor that generates 20hp of power at 6,100rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

The four-wheeler gets telescopic front forks

For the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.84 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the motorcycle are underway.