Audi 'grandsphere' self-driving concept electric car revealed with 750km range

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 02:27 pm

Audi unveils 'grandsphere' concept as its latest electrified concept

German automaker Audi has revealed the 'grandsphere' fully-electric concept car. It will make its public debut at the IAA Auto Show in Munich this month. The sedan has a spectacular look, a futuristic cabin with Level 4 autonomous driving facility, and packs a 120kWh battery that is touted to offer a range of 750km per charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has a length of 5,350mm

The Audi 'grandsphere' concept is based on Volkswagen's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. It features a seamless design with a sloping roofline, a large single-frame grille, sleek LED headlights, and attractive wheels. There is an extended rear section with slim wrap-around LED taillights, a massive diffuser, and a roof-mounted spoiler. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler is 5,350mm long and 2,000mm wide.

Powertrain

It supports 270kW fast-charging

The Audi 'grandsphere' concept packs a 120kWh battery, paired with two electric motors. The powertrain produces 710hp of power and 960Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in four seconds and has a range of up to 750km on a single charge. It supports 270kWh fast-charging technology which charges the vehicle from 5-80% in about 25 minutes.

Interiors

The spacious cabin provides customized infotainment services

The Audi 'grandsphere' concept has a spacious and high-end cabin with driver-specific ambient lighting and automatic climate control. The seat settings adjust automatically depending on the profile. There is a full-width infotainment display that projects customized information, audio controls, and navigation on top of the wooden surface of the dashboard. In Level 4 autonomy, the octagonal steering wheel and pedals retract into the body.

Information

Audi 'grandsphere': Availability

The Audi 'grandsphere' concept will make its public debut at the IAA Munich Auto Show later this month. The auto giant is also working on a third concept vehicle called 'urbansphere,' which will break cover in the coming months.