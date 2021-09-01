2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 debuts at Rs. 1.84 lakh
Royal Enfield has launched the 2021 iteration of its Classic 350 motorbike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 1.84 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-inspired design and offers several features including a Tripper Navigation system. Under the hood, it draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air- and oil-cooled engine sourced from Meteor 350. Here are more details.
The bike is offered in 11 colors
The Classic 350 sits on a double-downtube frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy exhaust, new switchgear, USB charging port, and rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation support, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on spoked/alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in 11 shades.
It runs on a 20hp, 349cc engine
The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air- and oil-cooled engine that generates 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.
It gets 41mm telescopic front forks
The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability on the rear end.
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and rivals
In India, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.84 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It goes against rivals like Jawa Standard, Benelli Imperiale 400, and Honda H'ness CB350.