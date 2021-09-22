2022 MV Agusta F3 RR, with a 798cc engine, revealed

MV Agusta reveals its 2022 F3 RR bike in Europe

Italian automaker MV Agusta has revealed the 2022 iteration of its F3 RR motorcycle in Europe. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the middle-weight supersport bike flaunts a refreshed design and gets a slew of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 798cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 5.5-inch instrument console and a windscreen

MV Agusta F3 RR sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, rider-only saddle, upswept exhaust, and raised windscreen. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 5.5-inch color TFT instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation and rides on aluminium alloy wheels. It is available in two dual-tone shades: Fire Red Matte/Metallic Dark Gray Matte and Surreal White Gloss/Mamba Red Gloss.

Information

It runs on a 147hp, 798cc engine

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR runs on a 798cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 147hp of power and 88Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. An optional Racing Kit boosts the power output to 155hp.

Safety

There are disc brakes on the wheels

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with 8-level traction control, launch control, cruise control, and ABS with rear wheel lift-up mitigation. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Marzocchi inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 MV Agusta F3 RR: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR sports a starting price-figure of €21,900 (around Rs. 19 lakh). However, no details related to the sports bike's pricing and availability in India have emerged so far.