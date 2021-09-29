New-generation Kawasaki Z125 revealed in new color options

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 03:50 pm

Kawasaki reveals its new-generation Z125 motorbike

Kawasaki has unveiled its new-generation Z125 motorbike in the international markets. It is available in standard and SE variants. The former is offered in a Metallic Flat Spark Black shade, while the latter gets two dual-tone colors: Metallic Flat Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White and Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black. There are no mechanical changes on the new model. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has 17-inch wheels and a digital instrument cluster

The Kawasaki Z125 sits on a diamond-type tubular steel frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a sharp-looking headlight cluster, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on blacked-out 17-inch designer wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11-liter and tips the scales at 147kg.

Information

It runs on a 15hp, 125cc engine

The new Kawasaki Z125 draws power from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 14.8hp of power at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 11.7Nm at 7,700rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Z125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a Uni-Trak gas-charged shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Kawasaki Z125: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the new Kawasaki Z125 starts at €4,399 (around Rs. 3.81 lakh) for the standard model and goes up to €4,499 (roughly Rs. 3.89 lakh) for the SE version. The bike is unlikely to arrive in India.