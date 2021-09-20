2021 Honda Forza 350 maxi-style scooter goes official in Thailand

Honda launches 2021 Forza 350 maxi-style scooter in Thailand

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 iteration of its Forza 350 maxi-scooter in Thailand. It is available in two variants namely, standard and Roadsync, and its price starts at THB 175,500 (around Rs. 3.88 lakh). As for the highlights, the vehicle has full-LED lighting and a voice control system. It is fueled by a 329.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has alloy wheels and four color choices

Forza 350 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a windscreen, a USB charger, a stepped-up seat, and a side-slung exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, and rides on alloy wheels. The Roadsync variant is available in black and gray-black shades, while the standard model also comes in red-black and blue-black colors.

Information

It runs on a 29hp, 330cc engine

The 2021 Honda Forza 350 draws power from a 329.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine whose power and torque figures are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to generate around 28.8hp of power and a peak torque of 31.5Nm.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Honda Forza 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda Forza 350: Pricing

In Thailand, the 2021 Honda Forza 350 carries a price tag of THB 175,500 (roughly Rs. 3.88 lakh) for the standard model and goes up to THB 177,500 (around Rs. 3.92 lakh) for the Roadsync variant. However, it is unlikely to be launched in India.