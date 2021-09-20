Ducati Streetfighter V2 previewed in a spy shot; unveiling soon

Italian automaker Ducati is expected to unveil its Streetfighter V2 motorcycle at the 2021 EICMA Show and launch it in early 2022. Now, a test mule of the bike has been spotted testing in Italy, highlighting key details about its design. The pictures suggest that it will have a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have a windshield and dual-tone paintwork

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 will have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, a high-mounted exhaust, a raised windscreen, and dual-tone black and red paintwork. The bike should pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on designer blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It might run on a 157hp, 955cc engine

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 will draw power from a 955cc, twin-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that should generate a maximum power of around 157hp. The mill is likely to be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for better handling should also be offered. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Availability

Ducati will announce details related to the availability and pricing of the Streetfighter V2 motorbike at the time of its unveiling. The two-wheeler will also make its way to India and shall cost less than the Streetfighter V4, which starts at Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).