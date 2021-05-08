Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 05:10 pm

Ducati is planning to launch the Streetfighter V4 naked roadster in India soon, as confirmed by the company. It is already available in the global markets. In India, select dealerships have already started accepting pre-bookings for the bike. The Streetfighter V4 has an aggressive design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids as well as a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine.

Design

It tips the scales at 178kg

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 has a sporty design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, wide handlebars, and an underbelly exhaust. It sports a fully digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, designer black wheels, and has a kerb weight of 178kg. In the international markets, the bike is offered in Dark Stealth and Ducati Red color options.

Information

The motorcycle runs on a 205hp, 1,103cc motor

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is powered by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder mill that generates 205hp of maximum power at 12,750rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 11,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures rider's safety

In order to ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is armed with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by Showa's telescopic forks on the front and Sachs' mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Pricing

Ducati will announce the pricing and availability details of its Streetfighter V4 in India at the time of launch. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to cost around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).