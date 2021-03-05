Chinese automaker CFMoto will reportedly launch the fully-faired version of its 300NK motorbike - the 300SR - in India this festive season, i.e. around October-December.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an all-LED lighting setup and a TFT instrument cluster. It draws power from a 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Here are more details.