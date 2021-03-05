Hero MotoCorp has listed the BS6-compliant Xpulse 200T motorbike on its official Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch. It will reportedly make way to the dealerships next week. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall draw power from a 200cc oil-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design The bike will house a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster

The 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T will have an off-road-friendly look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall ride on 17-inch wheels. It should have a 13-liter fuel tank and weigh at around 150kg.

Information It will run on an 18hp, 200cc engine

The 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T will draw power from a BS6-compliant 200cc oil-cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 18.14hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.1Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T: Pricing and availability