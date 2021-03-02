Japanese automaker Suzuki has confirmed that the 2021 Hayabusa motorbike will be launched in India soon. However, the launch date has not been revealed till now. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and comes with a host of new features. It draws power from a 1,340cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has all-LED lighting setup, semi-digital instrument console

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a large pillion seat cowl, exhausts on both the sides, a raised windscreen, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a 20-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 264kg.

Information It will run on a 188hp, 1,340cc engine

In India, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,340cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 187.7hp at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 150Nm at 7,000rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with traction control, hill hold control, engine brake control, cornering ABS, launch control, and an active speed limiter. Suspension duties on the sports tourer are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.

