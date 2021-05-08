These Mahindra cars have become costlier in India

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 04:37 pm

Owing to the rising input costs and uncertainty in production as well as sales, Mahindra has announced a price-hike for its entire line-up of cars.

Following this increment, model such as the XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500, and others have become costlier by up to Rs. 48,860.

Notably, this is the second price-hike announced by the company in this year.

Here are more details.

Car #1

Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 7.96 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 has become costlier by up to Rs. 38,876. It features a chrome-accented grille, silvered skid plates, adjustable headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags.

The SUV comes with two engine options: a 115hp, 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill and a 108.6hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor.

Car #2

Mahindra Marazzo: Price begins at Rs. 12.03 lakh

Mahindra has increased the prices of its Marazzo by up to Rs. 40,038. It sports a chromed grille, a sculpted bonnet, a rear spoiler, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 8-seater cabin has an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, dual airbags, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console.

The four-wheeler draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 121hp/300Nm.

Car #3

Mahindra Scorpio: Price starts at Rs. 12.31 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio has become dearer by up to Rs. 48,860.

It houses a 7-slat grille with chrome accents, halogen headlamps, roof rails, a power antenna, and alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are seven seats, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, twin airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

The SUV packs a 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 120hp/280Nm or 140hp/319Nm (depending on the trim).

Car #4

Mahindra XUV500: Now costs Rs. 15.13 lakh

The Mahindra XUV500 has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 47,831.

It has a chrome grille, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV offers a 7-seater cabin with leather seats, a sunroof, a power steering wheel, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console.

It is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that makes 153hp/360Nm.

Information

Price-hike on other models

Mahindra has also increased the prices of the Bolero, KUV100, Thar, and Alturas G4 models by up to Rs. 26,688, Rs. 23,616, Rs. 1,344, and Rs. 824, respectively, depending upon their variants.