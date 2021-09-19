CFMoto 250 CL-X naked roadster bike to break cover soon

CFMoto will unveil its 250 CL-X roadster soon

Chinese automaker CFMoto will unveil a new naked roadster motorbike called 250 CL-X. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will flaunt a 700 CL-X-inspired look and shall offer a full-LED setup for lighting as well as a circular instrument cluster. It will be fueled by a 249cc engine sourced from the 250NK. Here are more details.

The bike will have a round headlight and weigh 155kg

The CFMoto 250 CL-X will have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder, and sporty paintwork. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting and a TFT instrument console. It will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels and shall tip the scales at 155kg.

It will run on a 26hp, 249cc engine

The CFMoto 250 CL-X will be powered by a 249.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. In the 250NK, the mill generates a maximum power of 26.14hp and a peak torque of 22Nm.

It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the CFMoto 250 CL-X should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the roadster motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a cantilever-type setup on the rear end.

CFMoto 250 CL-X: Availability

CFMoto will announce the pricing and availability details of the 250 CL-X at the time of its unveiling. Moreover, its Euro 5/BS6-compliant 300cc variant is expected to make its way to India.