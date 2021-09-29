Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to be unveiled on October 5

Triumph has announced that the Tiger Sport 660 motorbike will be unveiled on October 5. It will replace the Tiger 850 Sport as the entry-level adventure touring model in the brand's line-up. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a sporty look and should get several electronic riding aids. It will run on a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Discover more: https://t.co/TZUMPjNSAC#ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #TigerSport660 pic.twitter.com/DYyWayD5rC — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) September 28, 2021

Design

The bike will have a windscreen and a stepped-up seat

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will have a semi-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a twin-pod headlamp, a stepped-up single-piece seat, high-set handlebars, an underbelly exhaust, and a tall transparent windscreen. The bike will pack a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and will ride on blacked-out wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and weight will be revealed later.

Information

It should be powered by an 80hp, 660cc engine

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be fueled by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine. In the Trident 660, the mill makes 80hp of power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of torque at 6,250rpm. It comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It should also get switchable ABS, traction control, and two riding modes: Rain and Road. Suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle are likely to be handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Availability and pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom).