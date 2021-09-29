Features and colors of 2022 SKODA OCTAVIA and SUPERB leaked

2022 SKODA OCTAVIA and SUPERB will get these features

SKODA will launch its 2022 OCTAVIA and SUPERB sedans in India soon. As per a fresh leak, the OCTAVIA will offer an anti-theft alarm with interior monitoring and a Graphite Gray exterior shade. The SUPERB's Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim will get a driver's seat with massage function and will be available in two new colors: Graphite Gray and Brilliant Silver. Here's more.

Exteriors

The cars will have a butterfly grille and LED headlights

The 2022 SKODA OCTAVIA and SUPERB will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. Dimensions-wise, they should have a wheelbase of 2,680mm and 2,841mm, respectively. The cars will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, and 'SKODA' lettering will be available on the rear.

Information

They will run on a 188hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 SKODA OCTAVIA and SUPERB will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 188hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The sedans will get five seats and multiple airbags

The 2022 SKODA OCTAVIA and SUPERB will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. They should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Eight airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

How much will they cost?

Pricing and availability details of the 2022 SKODA OCTAVIA and SUPERB in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, they might carry a premium over the outgoing models which start at Rs. 26.29 lakh and Rs. 32.85 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).