Ahead of India launch, 2021 KTM RC 125's specifications leaked

2021 KTM RC 125 has a wheelbase of 1,347mm

KTM is said to introduce the 2021 iteration of its RC 125 motorbike in the Indian market in the coming weeks. Its ARAI document has leaked online, which reveals that the bike will have a 1,347mm wheelbase and a 124.71cc engine with the same power output as the outgoing model. For the unversed, the bike was unveiled globally last month. Here's more.

Design

It sports a new instrument cluster

2021 KTM RC 125 has angular mirrors

The 2021 KTM RC 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and features a fully-faired body with a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also houses an updated instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. The bike has a dry weight of 147kg and a fuel capacity of 13.7 liters.

Information

A 15hp engine fuels the vehicle

The KTM RC 125 draws power from a 124.71cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that generates 14.5hp of power at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of peak torque. The engine comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 KTM RC 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 KTM RC 125: Pricing and availability

The 2021 version of KTM RC 125 will carry a premium over the current model, which is priced at Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The official pricing details, however, will be announced in India at the time of the launch.