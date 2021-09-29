Tata Motors discontinues its Harrier CAMO edition SUV in India

Tata Motors has discontinued the CAMO edition of its Harrier SUV in India. It was available in six trim levels: XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+. As for the highlights, the variant flaunts cosmetic changes over the regular Harrier both inside and out. Under the hood, it draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has Olive green paintwork and black alloy wheels

Tata Harrier CAMO edition has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a "CAMO" badge on the front fenders, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and an Olive Green paintwork. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blacked-out alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm.

It is fueled by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

Tata Harrier CAMO edition runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine linked to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 167.63hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a panoramic sunroof and six airbags

Tata Harrier CAMO edition has a blacked-out cabin, featuring leatherette upholstery with green stitching, a six-way powered driver's seat, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and a power steering wheel. It houses an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Six airbags, a rear parking camera, and traction control ensure the passengers' safety.

Tata Harrier CAMO: Pricing

In India, the Tata Harrier CAMO edition was launched at Rs. 16.5 lakh for the entry-level XT trim and went up to Rs. 20.3 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ variant (all prices, ex-showroom).