Mahindra Thar SUV receives 75,000 bookings in India

Oct 05, 2021

In a proud achievement for Mahindra, the Thar SUV has garnered 75,000 bookings since its launch in October last year. The company has revealed that 25% of the orders were received for the petrol variants, while the automatic trims accounted for over 50% of the reservations. Notably, more than 40% bookings of the Thar were done by millennials. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has round headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Mahindra Thar has an aggressive design, featuring a sculpted bonnet, a grille with vertical slats, and circular halogen headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by squarish windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically positioned LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.

Information

It is available with a choice of two engines

The Mahindra Thar is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 150hp/300Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that churns out 130hp of power and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a 7.0-inch infotainment panel

The Mahindra Thar has a spacious cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are available.

Information

Mahindra Thar: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 12.78 lakh for the base-end AX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 15.08 lakh for the range-topping LX (diesel) AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom). At present, the car has a waiting period of over six months.