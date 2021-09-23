Volkswagen Taigun goes official in India at Rs. 10.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 01:07 pm

Volkswagen launches Taigun compact SUV in India

German automaker Volkswagen has launched its Taigun compact SUV in India. It is available in five variants and its price starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle has LED headlamps and faux skid plates

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. It has a muscular bonnet, a narrow chrome-finished grille, faux skid plates, and LED headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width LED taillight are available on the rear end.

Information

Two engine options are offered

The Volkswagen Taigun is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI engine that makes 113.4hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI EVO motor that churns out 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

It gets a 10.0-inch infotainment console and six airbags

Volkswagen Taigun has a black and gray-colored 5-seater cabin, featuring a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, an electric sunroof, auto climate control, and rear AC vents. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, traction control, and a rear-view parking camera.

Cost

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

The Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline manual costs Rs. 10,49,900 while the Highline manual and automatic variants are priced at Rs. 12,79,900 and Rs. 14,09,900, respectively. The Topline trim costs Rs. 14,56,900 (manual) and Rs. 15,90,900 for the automatic variant. The GT model (manual) carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,99,900, while the GT Plus (DSG gearbox) variant is priced at Rs. 17,49,900 (all prices, ex-showroom).