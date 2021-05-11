Volkswagen announces discounts worth Rs. 55,000 on Polo and Vento

In an attempt to increase sales, German automaker Volkswagen is offering great deals on its Polo hatchback and Vento sedan in India. These offers are valid till the end of May and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits. However, there are no offers on the recently-launched T-Roc. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the offers

The Volkswagen Polo is available with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The Vento can be purchased with a loyalty benefit of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs. 25,000.

The cars sport a black grille and 16-inch wheels

While the Volkswagen Polo has the proportions of a hatchback, the Vento is a sedan. The cars sport a muscular bonnet, a narrow blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh, and a wide air dam. For lighting, the Polo and Vento offer halogen and LED headlamps, respectively. On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The cars are fueled by a 109hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento run on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 108.6hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

They offer parking sensors and multiple airbags

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, a dual-tone dashboard, rear parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. They pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Volkswagen Polo and Vento: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Polo hatchback begins at Rs. 6.16 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Vento sedan falls in the Rs. 8.69-13.83 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).