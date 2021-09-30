Kawasaki introduces 2022 Z900 in India at Rs. 8.42 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Z900 debuts in India

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 version of its Z900 sports bike in India with a price-tag of Rs. 8.42 lakh. It gets a new Metallic Spark Black color option while retaining the design features and mechanical specifications of the outgoing model. The motorbike offers full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, and a 948cc engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

It rides on 17-inch wheels

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 sits on a steel trellis frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and angular mirrors. It also has a transparent fly screen, a 4.3-inch color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-LED lighting setup. The two-wheeler rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tires.

Information

A 123.6hp engine fuels the bike

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that generates 123.6hp of power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,700rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes are offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for improved handling. It provides two power modes and four riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by an inverted fork on the front side and a horizontal back-link with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Z900: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 has been priced at Rs. 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries are scheduled to begin by the end of October.